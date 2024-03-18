Short Interest in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Expands By 13.4%

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 14th total of 171,900 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Contango Ore Stock Down 10.1 %

CTGO traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.48. 39,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,389. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $33.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Contango Ore by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 309,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 701.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

