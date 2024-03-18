Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.42. 487,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $103.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Light & Wonder news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Light & Wonder news, VP James Sottile sold 1,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $156,681.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,813,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.72, for a total transaction of $115,727.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock worth $760,427. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Further Reading

