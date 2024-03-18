NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.07.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,198,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

