Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the February 14th total of 50,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Evans Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

EVBN stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.05. 13,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $160.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.88. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $36.20.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Insider Activity at Evans Bancorp

In other news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $32,144.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,109.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

