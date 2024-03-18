Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Envela by 89.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Envela by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Envela Price Performance

Shares of ELA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,720. Envela has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.09.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

