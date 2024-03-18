Short Interest in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Declines By 11.7%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the February 14th total of 6,750,000 shares. Currently, 24.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Genius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Group Stock Up 39.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN GNS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.59. 63,640,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. Genius Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

