Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,027,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,264. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $523.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $289.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

