Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 1,333 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,219. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

