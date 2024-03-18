Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $147.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s previous close.

DLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.25. 6,220,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.65. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,314,000 after buying an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

