Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the construction company's stock. Barclays's target price points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.09.

Shares of SUM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,292. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Summit Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,814,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $49,437,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,888 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

