Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Marion Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Marion Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.69. 7,388,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,948,888. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

