Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VKTX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $37.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,668,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.06. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

