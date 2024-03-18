Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $349.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.40.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $12.86 on Friday, hitting $283.23. The stock had a trading volume of 951,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.64 and its 200 day moving average is $196.89. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after purchasing an additional 333,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after purchasing an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 605,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,057,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after buying an additional 141,334 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

