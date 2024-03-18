Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $15.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 12,160,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,605,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.45.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,238,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,779,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,052 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,238,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,779,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sunrun by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

