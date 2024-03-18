Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 561.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $139,112,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.31. 1,134,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $379.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

