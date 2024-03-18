Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 5.9% of Rise Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 249,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,581. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

