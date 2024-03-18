Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,729. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

