Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.52. 716,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day moving average is $166.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $180.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

