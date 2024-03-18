Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.0 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

