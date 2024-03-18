CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $111.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,415,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,550. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

