Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.77. 16,358,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,696,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $206.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

