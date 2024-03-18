Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Increased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,430,000. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,777. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $110.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

