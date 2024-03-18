Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 155 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $2,422,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,014. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

