Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 63 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $15.19 on Monday, reaching $925.28. 750,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,590. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $875.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $748.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $478.77 and a twelve month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $885.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

