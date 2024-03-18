Roth Mkm Raises Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target to $2.25

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $1.85 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Veritone Trading Down 11.1 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Veritone by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.
About Veritone
Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.
