Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after acquiring an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Barclays lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.82. 1,580,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,210. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

