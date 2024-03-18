Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jamf from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Jamf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JAMF

Jamf Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 373,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $281,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,033.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $33,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Jamf by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jamf by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Jamf by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jamf

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.