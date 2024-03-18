Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB remained flat at $35.52 during midday trading on Monday. 5,162,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

