Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 159 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.26. 4,827,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $93.26 and a 52-week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

