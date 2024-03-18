JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 377.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after acquiring an additional 810,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,639,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,554,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 284,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 153,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance

JAVA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.28. 105,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,351. The stock has a market cap of $511.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

