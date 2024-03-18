Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

STER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

NASDAQ STER traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,117,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 943,308 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 19.5% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,838,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 626,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 356,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,959,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 728,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

