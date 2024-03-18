First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target Raised to $21.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.
First Advantage Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of First Advantage stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 451,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,040. First Advantage has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
