First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target Raised to $21.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.

First Advantage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Advantage stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 451,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,040. First Advantage has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

First Advantage Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,646,000 after acquiring an additional 119,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,602,000 after buying an additional 243,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in First Advantage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,611,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 222,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,747 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Advantage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,460,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 115,370 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

