Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from TD Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QSR. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.58. 2,038,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $633,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $633,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,792 shares of company stock valued at $31,016,900 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.