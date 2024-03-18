Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 3,748,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,435. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

