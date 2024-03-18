WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 164.03% from the company’s current price.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WOW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 749,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,148. The firm has a market cap of $253.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,718,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 243,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

