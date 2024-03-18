Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $43.32. 3,572,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

