Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.85.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $156.75. The stock had a trading volume of 263,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $161.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

