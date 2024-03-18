Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.10. 225,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,295. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

