SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised SuRo Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SSSS

SuRo Capital Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.35. 101,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,009. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 18.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in SuRo Capital by 4,479.8% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 656,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 641,911 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 111.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 433.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 32,221 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 11.3% in the third quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.