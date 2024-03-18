Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $164.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,244,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,728. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $166.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

