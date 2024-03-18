Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $4.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.50 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.57.

OPRT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.73. 399,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 195.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

