Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Sells $85,080.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Vital Farms stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 668,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,528. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $935.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 121,596 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 231,985 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

