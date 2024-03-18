Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Director Sells $85,080.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
Vital Farms stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 668,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,528. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $935.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
