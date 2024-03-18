W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at UBS Group

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $740.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $913.89.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $994.49. The company had a trading volume of 187,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $925.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $815.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $1,016.89.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

