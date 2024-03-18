Verge Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $94.84 million and $7.75 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,661.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.00582073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00123253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.74 or 0.00206532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00049410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00119445 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

