Steem (STEEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.70 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Steem has a total market cap of $144.37 million and approximately $8.70 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,661.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.84 or 0.00582073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00123253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.74 or 0.00206532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00049410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00119445 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 458,037,143 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

