Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

