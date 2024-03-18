SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $10,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 119,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,873. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

