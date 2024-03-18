Marion Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marion Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.54. 266,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.61. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $129.69.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

