Marion Wealth Management Buys Shares of 7,654 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

BND stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,283,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,705. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

