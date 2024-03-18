Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $384.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,063. The company has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $397.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

